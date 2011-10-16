(adds quotes, details)
* Awesome hosts dominate Wallabies
* To face France in repeat of 1987 final
By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND, Oct 16 Hosts New Zealand stormed into
the World Cup final by overpowering Australia 20-6 in a brutally
efficient display of power rugby at Eden Park on Sunday.
The All Blacks, who had twice lost World Cup semi-finals to
the Wallabies, were superior in every department and never
looked like missing out on a meeting with France next weekend in
a repeat of the 1987 final -- when they won their only title.
Centre Ma'a Nonu scored an early try and four penalties from
scrumhalf Piri Weepu added to an Aaron Cruden drop goal proved
more than enough to keep the Wallabies at bay.
"It was awesome," said All Blacks captain Richie McCaw. "We
realised we were going to have to front up and be on the job for
80 minutes.
"The intensity was there. Every single man out there did
their bit tonight and that's what you've got to do in knockout
rugby."
Tri-Nation champions Australia scored through a James
O'Connor penalty and Quade Cooper drop goal but, as in their
quarter-final against South Africa, were feeding off scraps and
unable to put any real pressure on their trans-Tasman rivals.
"We didn't have enough possession," said coach Robbie Deans.
"The All Blacks are a very good defensive side. Most sides would
have leaked one or two but they didn't."
Nowhere was the difference between the two sides more
evident than in the way they dealt with the high ball -- the All
Black backs kicking and catching superbly where the Australians
were inaccurate and clumsy.
Showing no signs of the jitters evident around the host
nation this week, the All Blacks ripped into the Australians
from the start and got their rewards when Nonu crossed to score
in the sixth minute.
Fullback Israel Dagg, who was outstanding all evening, cut
inside Anthony Faingaa and charged towards the line before
flicking the ball out of the tackle to Nonu just as he was about
to be bundled into touch.
Weepu missed the conversion and then the first of two
penalties awarded in three minutes against Australia's openside
flanker David Pocock for leaving his feet at the ruck.
The All Blacks scrumhalf nailed the second, however, to give
his side a 8-0 lead in the 13th minute and it looked like being
a long night for the Australians as the ferocious onslaught
continued.
A tackle-smashing charge from winger Digby Ioane helped give
O'Connor the chance to put the Wallabies on the board with a
penalty in the 16th minute but it was a temporary relief and the
black hordes were soon hammering at the door again.
Cruden, New Zealand's third-choice flyhalf, landed a drop
goal to extend the lead to 11-3 after 22 minutes and all the
while his opposite number Quade Cooper was suffering something
of a meltdown.
The New Zealand-born flyhalf had booted the kickoff straight
into touch and his evening barely improved from there with a
series of confidence-sapping errors that delighted most of the
60,000 crowd.
A neatly executed drop goal in the 32nd minute would have
been some comfort to him but Weepu added two more penalties in
five minutes around the halftime break to make the score 17-6.
There was no more scoring for the next half an hour as the
Wallabies launched more and more desperate attacks from their
own half only to be stymied by bruising All Blacks defence or
the whistle of referee Craig Joubert.
The home scrum had been well on top since Wallaby prop
Sekope Kepu, who suffered an ankle injury last weekend, had to
be replaced in the 21st minute.
They drove home their advantage on an Australian scrum in
the 72nd minute and Weepu, who had temporarily come back on as a
blood replacement, converted the ensuing penalty to take the
lead to 20-6.
Replacement Sonny Bill Williams was yellow carded for a
shoulder barge on the hapless Cooper four minutes later to give
the Australians a glimmer of hope but the All Blacks were not to
be denied.
Appropriately enough, the contest ended when Cooper was
bundled into touch as he desperately scrambled to keep the game
alive.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories