By John Mehaffey
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 17 A New Zealand side forged in
adversity and mindful of a history they are not allowed to
forget relaxed on Monday before getting into the serious
business of preparing for their first rugby World Cup final for
16 years.
The All Blacks, who have fallen in the knockout stages at
the past three World Cups despite entering the tournament as
favourites on each occasion, stepped up to the mark on Sunday by
defeating trans-Tasman rivals Australia 20-6.
They will meet France at Eden Park on Sunday in a repeat of
the inaugural World Cup final in 1987, which the All Blacks won
29-9.
"Today we are fairly relaxed, soaking it in," lock Brad
Thorn, who was at the heart of a fiercely disciplined tight
five, told reporters. "Tomorrow it's back to business. No one is
going to care who won the semi-finals in 2011."
New Zealand were beaten at the semi-final stages in their
only two previous World Cup matches against Australia. They lost
to South Africa in the 1995 final and have been beaten by France
in a semi-final and quarter-final.
The 2007 quarter-final loss to France was a particular blow
to a nation who believed that this time they had a side who
would finally go all the way and the reappointment of the
management team attracted some virulent criticism.
Head coach Graham Henry was the focus of much of the anger
and on Monday he first paid tribute to a heroic performance by
his team and then reflected on the lessons learned by repeated
failure.
"We have looked at the history over a period of time," Henry
said. "We went in 2007 with one game at a time. This time we
have dissected the rugby World Cup and looked at why the All
Blacks haven't won for 24 years.
"We have tried to find out the reasons for that and had a
very good look at 2007 in particular and have used that,
hopefully, to gain more information, more knowledge how to win
this tournament."
INJURY TOLL
Henry, with a final against France looming at the weekend,
understandably did not go into details about the conclusions the
All Blacks management had reached but did say there would be
adjustments to their game plan against a side who have dumped
them unceremoniously out of two World Cups.
This year New Zealand, who had romped through the group
stages of the previous three World Cups before going up against
the hard realities of knockout rugby, had a demanding opening
game against Tonga.
France played well in the opening stages of their pool match
and Argentina in the quarter-finals displayed with the
resilience and commitment they demonstrated four years ago when
they finished third to give New Zealand another tough workout.
On the way, the All Blacks suffered a savage body blow when
Daniel Carter, the best flyhalf in their celebrated history, was
ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a groin
injury.
Fullback Mils Muliaina left in the quarter-finals with a
shoulder injury and openside flanker and captain Richie McCaw, a
player as distinguished as Carter, is nursing a chronic injury
to his right foot and has barely trained for the past fortnight.
On Sunday Piri Weepu, who stepped up as goalkicker in
Carter's absence against Argentina to kick each of his seven
penalties, was suffering fron a flu virus and was off-form with
his place kicking.
Despite these setbacks, the All Blacks played some of the
best rugby they have shown at a World Cup on Sunday and flyhalf
Aaron Cruden confirmed he is the natural successor to Carter.
"This team has been together for a long time," Henry said.
"This is the most experienced All Black team to play the game.
"We try to get better at the things we do as a group, off
the field and on the field. They are certainly trying to make
sure that people who come into contact with the All Blacks enjoy
themselves and get something out of that contact.
"And because of the experience they are getting better on
the field."
(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
