AUCKLAND Oct 21 New Zealand coach Graham Henry on Friday kept faith with the players that overcame Australia when he named an unchanged team for the World Cup final against France at Eden Park on Sunday.

Henry's team beat Tri-Nations champions Australia 20-6 in the semi-finals last Sunday to set up a repeat of the 1987 final, the only time the All Blacks have claimed the Webb Ellis trophy.

The only change was on the bench with the versatile Adam Thomson replacing Victor Vito in the specialist loose forward role.

The All Blacks meet France at 2100 (0800 GMT) on Sunday at Eden Park, while Australia and Wales play the third place playoff later on Friday with kickoff at 2030.

