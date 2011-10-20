AUCKLAND Oct 21 New Zealand coach Graham Henry
on Friday kept faith with the players that overcame Australia
when he named an unchanged team for the World Cup final against
France at Eden Park on Sunday.
Henry's team beat Tri-Nations champions Australia 20-6 in
the semi-finals last Sunday to set up a repeat of the 1987
final, the only time the All Blacks have claimed the Webb Ellis
trophy.
The only change was on the bench with the versatile Adam
Thomson replacing Victor Vito in the specialist loose forward
role.
The All Blacks meet France at 2100 (0800 GMT) on Sunday at
Eden Park, while Australia and Wales play the third place
playoff later on Friday with kickoff at 2030.
