* All Blacks unchanged for final against France
* Mealamu to play 92nd test, equalling Fitzpatrick's record
By Greg Stutchbury
AUCKLAND, Oct 21 New Zealand coach Graham Henry
on Friday named an unchanged team for the World Cup final
against France at Eden Park on Sunday, keeping faith with the
same players who overwhelmed Australia to reach the global
showpiece.
Henry's team beat Tri-Nations champions Australia 20-6 in
last Sunday's semi-final to set up a repeat of the 1987 final,
the only time the All Blacks have claimed the Webb Ellis trophy.
"I think the guys have prepared well. This is our 12th test
in 14 weeks, I don't think that has happened before," Henry told
reporters. "So its been pretty demanding, the constant rugby and
the toll that takes on the body and mind.
"I think the biggest challenge is being astute in what you
do... We can't be overly-physical at training and we haven't
been.
"Hopefully we can get as full a tank as possible on Sunday.
If we overdo it, we won't have that situation."
The only change to the team that accounted for the Wallabies
was on the bench with the versatile Adam Thomson replacing
Victor Vito in the specialist loose forward role. Thomson had
been battling an ankle injury he sustained in the the 37-17
victory over France in the pool phase.
"Adam Thomson has played big match football. He had that
experience in the first round, played well," Henry said.
"He has got more of a track record of playing in
internationals at this level. Victor has come a long way and
it's not a reflection on him at all.
"One of the guys has played big test matches before, had
that experience and one of them hasn't had that experience very
often."
Captain Richie McCaw will again lead the side, in his 103rd
test, and will join Jerome Kaino and Keiran Read in setting a
record for the most experienced loose forward combination for
the All Blacks, playing their 21st test together.
McCaw, Rodney So'oialo and Jerry Collins played 20 tests
together as a combination.
Keven Mealamu will also join Sean Fitzpatrick as the most
capped All Blacks hooker when he makes his 92nd test appearance
on Sunday. Only McCaw and fullback Mils Muliaina (100) have
played more tests for the All Blacks.
"It's pretty surreal," Mealamu said of reaching the mark.
"I haven't really looked at it that way. I think this week I
just have to make sure I do my job well and get a good result
for the boys.
"It's come along pretty quickly, it's a cool achievement.
"Everyone knows him (Fitzpatrick) as one of the true leaders
of the All Blacks. A constant professional. I'm just amazed to
be able to play the same amount of tests as him."
