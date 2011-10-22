By John Mehaffey
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 22 An army in black of all ages
and backgrounds invaded the Auckland waterfront on Saturday at
the start of a mass celebration they hope will culminate in an
overdue rugby World Cup triumph for New Zealand.
A Pacific islands nation, which has endured five fruitless
tournaments since the All Blacks won the inaugural 1987
tournament, is in the mood to party after staging a
spectacularly successful tournament.
International Olympic Committee president Jacques Rogge, a
former flanker in the Belgian national team, joined the chorus
of praise this week when he said the tournament had made an
international impact.
"What they see on television is absolutely fabulous," he
said. "I think this will do a lot of good for rugby, but also a
lot of good for New Zealand."
Sunday's final on an antipodean spring evening will feature
the two teams who met during a winter's afternoon in 1987.
France, the volatile southern European side who have twice
knocked the All Blacks out of the World Cup, have stumbled
rather than strutted into their third final. They remain,
though, the northern hemisphere side New Zealanders fear most
with their ability to rip up the form book and tear apart the
opposition.
Rugby union has been part of the fabric of a colonial
society since Charles John Munro introduced a game devised in
the English public schools to the South Island province of
Nelson in 1870.
SPRINGBOK RIVALRY
"Rugby football was the best of all out pleasures," wrote
John Mulgan, author of the New Zealand classic novel "Man
Alone."
"It was religion and desire and fulfilment all in one."
Rugby also represented an opportunity for a fledgling
pioneer nation to make its mark in the old world, which it did
with notably successful tours of the United Kingdom in 1905 and
1924.
The rivalry which defined New Zealand rugby was the battle
for world supremacy with the South African Springboks for most
of the 20th century. A Springbok tour in 1956 became a national
crusade to redeem a crushing 4-0 series loss in South Africa in
1949.
New Zealand was consumed with what seems in retrospect an
unhealthy obsession with beating the Springboks. The mission was
completed when the hulking All Blacks flanker Peter Jones ran 40
metres to score the winning try in the fourth test at Eden Park,
venue of Sunday's final.
The relationship with South Africa and its increasingly
reviled racial apartheid policies was to scar New Zealand.
It led to an African boycott of the 1976 Montreal Olympics
in protest at an All Blacks tour of the white-ruled republic in
the same year and virtual civil war on the streets between pro
and anti-tour demonstrators on an ill-advised South African
visit in 1981.
MULTI-CULTURAL SOCIETY
The evil of apartheid has long been banished and New Zealand
is a far different country from the small 1956 nation, populated
primarily by people of English, Scots and Irish descent, when
rugby last captured the popular imagination to such an extent.
Today Auckland -- "last, loneliest, loveliest, exquisite,
apart" in the words of Rudyard Kipling in "The Song of the
Cities" -- is a multi-cultural harbour city with a large
Polynesian and growing Asian population.
Support for the All Blacks is spread throughout the
communities and giant advertisements featuring the All Blacks
drape department stores while black banners featuring the silver
fern, the symbol on the All Blacks' shirts, fly from cars and
the small suburban weatherboard houses.
"In God we trust but please God let us beat them," reads one
homemade sign.
Colin Meads, the uncompromisingly brilliant if sometimes
unacceptably violent All Blacks forward who spanned the 1960s
and who has written a newspaper column throughout the
tournament, is the closest thing New Zealand rugby has to a
deity.
An anecdote recounted by writer and television broadcaster
Ian Fraser sums up the enduring appeal of Meads and the game he
played so well which still grips the New Zealand imagination.
"There's a story that's told of a little back country church
in the King Country and the words up there in letters of fire on
the side of the church, "If Jesus Christ came to the King
Country tomorrow, what would you do? And somebody had written
underneath, "Play him at lock and put Colin Meads on the side of
the scrum."
