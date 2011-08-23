SYDNEY Aug 23 Late call up Victor Vito was the only surprise selection in an otherwise expected All Blacks squad named by coach Graham Henry on Tuesday for the rugby World Cup, which will be held in New Zealand from Sept. 9-Oct. 23.

Loose forward Vito was not included in Henry's original Tri-Nations squad and was brought into the team for their match against world champions South Africa in Port Elizabeth, where he played 11 minutes off the bench.

His inclusion came at the cost of loose forward Liam Messam, whose inability to impose himself at the breakdown against a massive Springboks pack in the 18-5 loss probably cost him his place.

Messam, wingers Hosea Gear and Sitiveni Sivivatu, lock Jarrad Hoeata and prop Wyatt Crockett were all dropped from the squad that had played some part in the Tri-Nations, with openside flanker Richie McCaw to lead the team in his third World Cup. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Patrick Johnston; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more stories