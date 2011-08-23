(recasts, adds details, quotes, changes dateline)
* Wellington forward Vito selected ahead of Messam
* Henry mixes experience with youthful exuberance
By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Aug 23 All Blacks coach Graham Henry
opted to remain loyal to a solid core of players that have been
together for at least five years when he named New Zealand's
30-man World Cup squad on Tuesday,
Much of the squad had been signalled before New Zealand
Rugby Union (NZRU) president Bryan Williams read out the list of
names now shouldered with the burden of expectations from a
rugby-mad nation in a televised media conference from Brisbane.
Several players, including loose forward Liam Messam and
lock Jarrad Hoeata, had already returned home, having been told
after last Saturday's 18-5 Tri-Nations loss to South Africa in
Port Elizabeth they had not made the final cut.
"There are five or six gentleman who haven't been selected
and our thoughts are with them," Henry told the media in
Brisbane.
"We're close as a group and a number of them have been in
our Tri-Nations squad, so the last 36 hours have been
challenging and our thoughts go with them."
Openside flanker Richie McCaw will lead the side, many of
whom have helped the All Blacks notch up 40 victories in 49
tests since the last tournament in France, in this third World
Cup.
Only loose forward Victor Vito could be considered a
surprise choice after he was initially overlooked for the
Tri-Nations, before being called up for last week's match
against the Springboks, where he played 11 minutes off the
bench.
The Wellington player's inclusion came at the cost of
Messam, whose inability to impose himself at the breakdown
against a massive South Africa pack in Port Elizabeth was his
downfall
"(It was) a form thing in the finish," Henry said. "It's
just that Victor has played very well throughout the year and
was close to selection in the original Tri-Nations squad.
"He has played very well for Wellington and he is a lineout
option so that's very important, and Liam didn't quite tick all
the right boxes in the end, so it's difficult."
SELECTION ISSUES
With nine players in the squad having accumulated more than
50 test caps and three others closing in on the milestone, Henry
will be able to combine experience with youthful exuberance.
However, the coach has taken a gamble on several players
returning from long-term injuries.
Outside backs Isaia Toeava and Israel Dagg, centre Richard
Kahui and loosehead prop Tony Woodcock all started in Port
Elizabeth, having had little rugby under their belts this year.
"Their selection was on the line during that game," Henry
added. "We couldn't select the side until that game was
complete.
"There were some selection issues going on in that test
match and the players were all aware of that. It created a bit
of anxiety you can imagine and guys were under a lot of mental
pressure to perform."
Lock Anthony Boric, who is replacing Hoeata in the World Cup
squad, is also coming back from a long-term foot injury and will
only play a provincial game this weekend, though assistant coach
Steve Hansen said they were not concerned.
"It was a no-brainer in the end," Hansen said. "We know his
history.
"He has played very well for us and on the end of year tour
last year he established himself as a genuine All Blacks lock
and it was just a matter of making sure he was fit again and all
reports are that he is, so he's come in."
The All Blacks have been drawn in Pool A with World Cup
nemesis France, Canada, Tonga and Japan. They open the
tournament on Sept. 9 with their first match against Tonga.
"We're very pleased with the side," Henry said.
"We think it has got a lot of experience... but it also has
a lot of younger players who I think will give real vitality and
enthusiasm and edge."
