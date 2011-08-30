Factbox on the All Blacks ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand which starts on Sept.9

Coach: Graham Henry

Captain: Richie McCaw

2007 World Cup: Quarter-finals

Best performance: Champions (1987)

Prospects: Entering the tournaments, again, as the favourites. Unlikely this time, however, to be weighed down with expectation despite being hosts.

They have named a hugely experienced squad, many of whom have tasted defeat at previous World Cups, along with several exciting outside backs.

Trick will be to reign in their attacking enthusiasm when the game is tight and pressure needs to be applied to their opposition. Immensely strong defensively, with a scrum the equal of any in the world and arguably the world's best flyhalf in Daniel Carter, who could determine the fate of the team if he gets injured early on.

Player to watch: Israel Dagg - Tore a tendon in his quadricep during the Super rugby competition, an injury so rare the All Blacks' medical staff were unsure on how to treat it or whether he would be able to return to rugby this year.

Named, while still injured, in the Tri-Nations squad and played a club game and 60 minutes of provincial rugby before playing the test in Port Elizabeth, where he was the All Blacks' player of the match. Blessed with supreme pace, he glides across the field in a style reminiscent of former All Blacks fullback Christian Cullen.

Strong kicker, safe under the high ball and prepared to trust himself on the counter-attack. Normally a fullback, he can cover wing but possibly could supplant incumbent Mils Muliaina as starting fullback.

Squad:

Backs - Mils Muliaina, Israel Dagg, Isaia Toeava, Cory Jane, Zac Guildford, Conrad Smith, Ma'a Nonu, Sonny Bill Williams, Richard Kahui, Daniel Carter, Colin Slade, Jimmy Cowan, Piri Weepu, Andy Ellis.

Forwards - Kieran Read, Adam Thomson, Richie McCaw (captain), Jerome Kaino, Victor Vito, Brad Thorn, Sam Whitelock, Ali Williams, Anthony Boric, Tony Woodcock, Owen Franks, Ben Franks, John Afoa, Keven Mealamu, Andrew Hore, Corey Flynn.

