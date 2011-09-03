By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 3
AUCKLAND, Sept 3 The All Blacks arrived to a
huge welcome in Auckland on Saturday ahead of their World Cup
opener against Tonga as coach Graham Henry delivered the good
news that injured, dynamic loose forward Kieran Read could
feature in the pool stages.
Number eight Read had been expected to be unavailable until
the knockout stages of the near two-month long tournament after
suffering a high ankle sprain in the loss to Australia in the
Tri-Nations decider last week.
"He worked in the pool this morning and is still in the
boot. So we are praying," a smiling Henry told reporters after
the ceremony.
"We think he will play before the end of the round robin,
that's what the doctor is saying and we have our fingers crossed
that will happen. It's a pretty aggressive rehab but knowing
Kieran, he'll give it his best shot."
Asked if their was a chance he may miss the tournament all
together, Henry replied: "I don't think that's a possibility.
It's how soon (he will play) is the question."
Although it is highly unlikely New Zealand will lose the
World Cup opening match against Tonga, the All Blacks do have
some concerns about next Friday's fixture at the refurbished
Eden Park.
Highlanders flanker Adam Thomson is also expected to miss
the Tonga game with an elbow injury leaving Henry with only
three fit loose forwards to call upon, but the 65-year-old coach
was talking up his options.
"(Lock) Sam (Whitelock) has played there quite a bit and
(lock) Anthony Boric has played six, that is where he started
his first class rugby," Henry suggested.
ABSOLUTELY AWESOME
Henry's joyful mood can be attributed to the huge welcome he
and his side received at Aotea Square and the completion of
their first training session in preparation for the
Sept.9-Oct.23 tournament.
Under the shadow of the eye-catching Sky Tower in Auckland's
central business district, thousands ignored the cold and wet
conditions to grab a glimpse and lunge to take photographs of
their favourite All Blacks, who were all dressed in sharp black
suits and ties.
"Its good to get started. We have been thinking about this
event for a long time so it is good to get it on the road,"
Henry said.
"To play a World Cup at home, with the support of your own
people is something very special. To be able to play at your own
grounds is something we really enjoy and to be around the
country and playing in front of your supporters is very
stimulating for the guys.
"There is obviously huge expectation, we were blown away by
the crowd here today and that's hugely exciting and stimulating
for the players - and for the coach."
Captain and flanker Richie McCaw led his team mates up to
collect their caps, which were blessed, after some Maori singing
and performances on the temporary stage.
"On behalf of the team, that welcome was outstanding," McCaw
said. "To have everyone turn up today is absolutely awesome."
The All Blacks have been on the charm offensive over the
past two days with squad splitting up to visit fans in smaller
towns across the country.
They will have one more public event on Sunday, before
locking down to concentrate on their Pool A opener.
While McCaw and Henry were keen to talk about the warm
welcome they had received it did not take long before they were
asked about cheating.
McCaw has frequently been accused of wrong-doing at the
breakdown and the subject has been widely discussed again in New
Zealand when respected British sports columnist Mark Reason
claimed on Thursday the All Blacks were able to consistently
infringe without being penalised.
"Old stuff which keeps coming up, a bit of imagination
wouldn't go astray," an irritated looking McCaw muttered.
New Zealand are looking to win their second World Cup and
first since they hosted the inaugural event in 1987.
After facing Tonga, they play Japan, France and Canada in
the pool stages.
