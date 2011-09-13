HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 14 All Blacks captain Richie McCaw will become the first player to win 100 international caps for New Zealand after he was named on Wednesday to lead the team in their World Cup Pool A match against Japan in Hamilton on Friday.

McCaw made his debut against Ireland in 2001 and earned man of the match honours and has captained the side since Tana Umaga retired after the 2005 grand slam tour of Britain and Ireland.

"On behalf of the All Blacks coaches, management and fellow players, I would like to congratulate him on being the first player in All Blacks history to achieve 100 tests, a truly remarkable milestone," All Blacks coach Graham Henry said in a statement.

"He is incredibly brave, skilful and a hugely intelligent player who has the total respect of his team through the many deeds and successes he has achieved on the rugby field, and his ability to lead from the front."

Fullback Mils Muliaina has been recalled to the side to win his 99th cap, as he continues his battle with Israel Dagg for the starting spot for the rest of the tournament following Dagg's impressive performance in the All Blacks 41-10 victory over Tonga last week.

Dagg, who scored two tries in the first half of the tournament opener at Eden Park, is not even in the matchday 22 for the game against the Pacific Nations Cup champions.

Utility back Richard Kahui, who also scored two tries and set up two others against Tonga, has been shifted to left wing, allowing Cory Jane to start the game on the right wing.

Centre Conrad Smith also returns to the side for his 50th test and recommences his combination with Ma'a Nonu, who has shifted back to his more preferred position of inside centre after he played centre at Eden Park.

Flyhalf Dan Carter, who was receiving treatment for a bad back after that game and was a slight doubt for the match at Waikato Stadium, has been named to start with scrumhalf Andy Ellis replacing Jimmy Cowan.

Loose forward Adam Thomson has returned to the side at number eight after he recovered from an elbow injury that he sustained in the All Blacks' 25-20 loss to Australia in the final match of the Tri-Nations in Brisbane on Aug. 27.

Hooker Keven Mealamu also returns to the side in what is essentially a full-strength pack, with Sam Whitelock resuming his locking partnership with Brad Thorn after he was on the bench last week.

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Justin Palmer;

To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more rugby stories