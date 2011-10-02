WELLINGTON Oct 2 Zac Guildford did his best to lift the Dan Carter-induced gloom hovering over New Zealand when he scored four tries on his World Cup debut as the All Blacks hammered Canada 79-15 in their final Pool A game on Sunday.

New Zealand, still reeling from the announcement earlier in the day that flyhalf Carter's tournament was over due to a groin strain, and also missing injured captain Richie McCaw, were already assured of top spot and a quarter-final against Argentina but duly ran in 12 tries.

Winger Guildford scored a first-half hat-trick and added a brilliant fourth late on, as Victor Vito (2), Israel Dagg, Jimmy Cowan, Jerome Kaino (2), Sonny Boy Williams and, on his 99th appearance, Mils Muliaina also crossed.

Canada, who beat Tonga and drew with Japan to finish fourth in the pool, fought manfully and were rewarded with two tries for winger Conor Trainor either side of halftime.