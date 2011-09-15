HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 15 All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and fullback Mils Muliaina have been forced to pull out of their Pool A clash against Japan on Friday after suffering unspecified injuries.

Keven Mealamu will lead the side in the absence of McCaw, who was set to become the first All Black to win 100 caps in the match in Hamilton.

Fullback Israel Dagg had also picked up an injury in training, so Isaia Toeava will come in for Muliaina for the hosts and tournament favourites' second pool match.

