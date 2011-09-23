By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 23
AUCKLAND, Sept 23 Playing old rivals France in a
World Cup clash at Eden Park is the perfect scenario to become
the first All Black to win 100 caps, New Zealand captain Richie
McCaw said on Friday.
The openside flanker will achieve the mark at a 60,000
sellout clash in Auckland on Saturday night in a match more than
likely to decide the winners of Pool A.
"If you were going to pick a place to play and a team to
play against, the French would be one you'd pick," McCaw told
reporters at Eden Park.
McCaw was set to achieve the feat last week in less
glamorous circumstances against lowly Japan at Hamilton's
Waikato Stadium but a calf injury ruled him out after he had
been selected.
"Had it happened last week it still would have been pretty
cool so I wasn't too worried either way but now that it has come
down to this occasion the thing now is to make sure it is a good
memory," McCaw said after completing final preparations under
sunny skies in Auckland.
"The last couple of days certainly I have got pretty excited
and putting the fact of the personal stuff to one side it's a
big game anyway and I suppose the fact that it's your 100th adds
to it."
McCaw has been a mainstay of the All Blacks side since
making his debut against Ireland in a 40-29 win in Dublin a
decade ago.
A three-time winner of the International Rugby Board (IRB)
player-of-the-year award, he is widely regarded as one of the
finest All Blacks and his skills at the breakdown and ability to
read the play have consistently been a thorn in the side of
opponents.
The 30-year-old is likely to win many more caps although he
admits few matches would rival the feeling of winning his first,
he said.
"It was a day I could finally call myself an All Black. Up
until that point it was a dream," said McCaw, who raised the
48-18 win in the second test over the British and Irish Lions in
2005 as another favoured memory.
McCaw, often cagey when talking to the media, sat grinning
as he was peppered with questions about the achievement but was
keen to point out that it would be a night for little
celebration if the All Blacks were to suffer a surprise loss.
The nervous energy surrounding the fixture has been growing
in New Zealand all week as memories of France's surprise World
Cup wins over the All Blacks in the 2007 quarter-finals and 1999
semi-finals have re-surfaced.
The hosts and tournament favourites have a proud 17-year
unbeaten record at Eden Park with McCaw well aware that France
were the last team to beat them there.
"I watched the game," McCaw said of France's last victory at
Eden Park in 1994.
"It will be quite nice if (the record) stays that way to be
honest."
