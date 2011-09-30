WELLINGTON Oct 1 New Zealand captain Richie McCaw has been forced to withdraw from the side to face Canada at the rugby World Cup on Sunday because of an ongoing foot problem.

Flyhalf Dan Carter will take over the captaincy from McCaw, who has been replaced by flanker Victor Vito for the game in Wellington.

"It's something I have managed all the way through. If I had to play a knockout game tomorrow night I would," McCaw told reporters in Wellington on Saturday ahead of their final Pool A match, which the All Blacks are expected to win easily.

The All Blacks have already secured top spot in Pool A and a quarter-final berth with wins over Tonga, Japan and France. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Auckland. Editing by Peter Rutherford. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

