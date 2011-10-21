(Repeats ahead of final)
By John Mehaffey
AUCKLAND Oct 21 All Blacks captain Richie McCaw
epitomises all the mythical pioneer virtues New Zealanders
revere in a game invented in Victorian England and embraced by a
distant colony.
McCaw, still only 30, has been the world's outstanding loose
forward since he was named man-of-the-match following his debut
against Ireland at Lansdowne Road a decade ago.
All that is missing is a World Cup and, after the bitter
humiliation of leading his country in the shock quarter-final
loss to France four years ago, McCaw now has the opportunity to
avenge that dark day in Cardiff against the same opponents at
Eden Park on Sunday.
New Zealand backs coach Wayne Smith was invited this week to
give his appraisal of a man rated as the best openside flanker
in the history of a team which has abounded in great loose
forwards.
"He's bright, he's humble, he comes from a rural background,
he's tough, he never gets too far ahead of himself and he's
hugely resilient," Smith said.
"I think we have seen that in the last few weeks when,
although he hasn't been able to train much, he's kept his
performance high. He can play the game in the head and he is
mentally tough.
"I think this team is a reflection of him. These guys here
are mentally tough, they're hugely committed and they're bright.
He's had a really, really positive influence on the All Blacks."
PHYSICAL RESILIENCE
McCaw's mental and physical resilience in an increasingly
crowded international schedule with ever more brutal physical
demands is astonishing. In the most recent example he showed no
effects in the semi-final against Australia of the chronic foot
injury which has reduced his training to the minimum.
Born in rural Canterbury, the son of a farmer father and
schoolteacher mother, he was thrust into the All Blacks' side
for their 2001 tour of England, Ireland and Argentina after only
eight minutes of Super 14 rugby.
Recurring concussions in his early years interrupted his
progress but he still quickly made the openside position his own
with his phenomenal ability to take control at the breakdown.
McCaw broadened his role of scavenger and turnover
specialist to ball-runner, creator and finisher and his
performances against the 2005 British and Irish Lions, in
company with the equally talented flyhalf Daniel Carter, were
sublime.
Opponents have complained that McCaw frequently infringes
the laws of the game and has received preferential treatment
from referees. His supporters say he is doing what any good
flanker would do by calculating how each individual referee
interprets the breakdown.
Michael Jones, the great openside flanker in the 1987 World
Cup winning side, has been unstinting in his admiration of
McCaw, saying he has re-defined the position so it was now both
"constructive and destructive".
McCaw captained his country for the first time at the age of
23 against Wales and was the natural successor when Tana Umaga
retired two years later.
The All Blacks then went into the 2007 World Cup as strong
favourites, only to falter at the first knockout hurdle when
they lost to France in Cardiff.
Questions were raised back home at the team's performance in
general and McCaw's captaincy in particular, with the critics
wondering why New Zealand did not attempt a drop goal which
would have given them victory.
McCaw, who looked a shattered man after the match, was at a
loss for an explanation.
"If I knew the answers we would have sorted it out. We will
be thinking about it for a long time," he said.
After much debate, New Zealand stuck with McCaw and head
coach Graham Henry and the pair are now poised to guide the All
Blacks to their first World Cup since 1987, despite the loss
through injury of Carter.
"Richie has been huge," Carter said this week. "He's been
frustrated by the injury and not being able to train but his
captaincy has grown to a new level at this World Cup.
"He's a real leader. The fact he's not been able to train
but has put in the performances that he has in the games is
fantastic. The guys really follow his actions."
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news link below:
for all sports stories