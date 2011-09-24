By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND, Sept 24
AUCKLAND, Sept 24 Richie McCaw was delighted to
mark his 100th All Black cap with a victory over France at the
World Cup on Saturday but it was the ruthless performance of his
team at Eden Park that pleased him most.
The New Zealand captain put in a fine performance as the All
Blacks withheld a 10-minute French storm at the start of the
match before running in five tries in a 37-17 success to secure
a place in the quarter-finals.
"I've always said, you don't want to get out there and not
perform ... it's about the team performing tonight first and
foremost," the 30-year-old told reporters.
"If you get that right, whatever milestones or whatever
comes, I will be happy and that's certainly how I feel now."
Flanker McCaw led from the front as the All Blacks repulsed
the French before three clinical tries in 11 minutes put them
firmly in command.
"We wanted to raise our intensity and when we got the
opportunities make them count and I think that's what we're
really proud of," he said.
"It's being clinical when you get your opportunities and
when you get to tournaments like this it's about taking them.
The boys held their cool and when we got our chance we took it."
"The way we defended really set the tone. From a team point
of view we're very happy."
McCaw received his cap on the pitch after the match from
former All Blacks flanker Jock Hobbs, who as New Zealand rugby
chief helped bring the World Cup back to the country for a
second time.
"I've got a huge amount of respect for that fellow," McCaw
said of Hobbs, who is fighting cancer.
"For him to come along and say those words and present that
cap, I couldn't think of a better man to do that.
"He's largely responsible for us having this tournament here
and to have him there today was pretty special."
There was also a tribute for McCaw from his French
counterpart Thierry Dusautoir.
"He played a brilliant match," said the French blindside
flanker. "But he didn't wait until his 100th cap to be an
outstanding player."
Coach Graham Henry was beaming ear-to-ear after his team
ensured they would top Pool A with their final group match
against Canada next week still to come.
"It's great to have quality opposition to put this team
under pressure," he said.
"I think the nature of today's game produced some good
performances, but also showed some things we need to work on,"
Henry added. "You only find those things out with good
opposition."
There were a few injury worries, however, with centre turned
winger Richard Kahui doubtful for next week's match after
suffering a hamstring injury, Henry said.
Fullback Israel Dagg, who scored two tries in an impressive
performance, suffered a cut to his thigh, while his fellow try
scorers Cory Jane and Adam Thomson suffered a "head knock" and a
"rolled ankle" respectively.
