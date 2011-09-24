AUCKLAND, Sept 24 Richie McCaw was delighted to mark his 100th All Black cap with a victory over France at the World Cup on Saturday but it was the ruthless performance of his team at Eden Park that pleased him most.

The New Zealand captain put in a fine performance as the All Blacks withheld a 10-minute French storm at the start of the match before running in five tries in a 37-17 success to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

"I've always said, you don't want to get out there and not perform ... it's about the team performing tonight first and foremost," the 30-year-old told reporters.

"If you get that right, whatever milestones or whatever comes, I will be happy and that's certainly how I feel now."

Flanker McCaw led from the front as the All Blacks repulsed the French before three clinical tries in 11 minutes put them firmly in command.

"We wanted to raise our intensity and when we got the opportunities make them count and I think that's what we're really proud of," he said.

"It's being clinical when you get your opportunities and when you get to tournaments like this it's about taking them. The boys held their cool and when we got our chance we took it."

"The way we defended really set the tone. From a team point of view we're very happy."

McCaw received his cap on the pitch after the match from former All Blacks flanker Jock Hobbs, who as New Zealand rugby chief helped bring the World Cup back to the country for a second time.

"I've got a huge amount of respect for that fellow," McCaw said of Hobbs, who is fighting cancer.

"For him to come along and say those words and present that cap, I couldn't think of a better man to do that.

"He's largely responsible for us having this tournament here and to have him there today was pretty special."

There was also a tribute for McCaw from his French counterpart Thierry Dusautoir.

"He played a brilliant match," said the French blindside flanker. "But he didn't wait until his 100th cap to be an outstanding player."

Coach Graham Henry was beaming ear-to-ear after his team ensured they would top Pool A with their final group match against Canada next week still to come.

"It's great to have quality opposition to put this team under pressure," he said.

"I think the nature of today's game produced some good performances, but also showed some things we need to work on," Henry added. "You only find those things out with good opposition."

There were a few injury worries, however, with centre turned winger Richard Kahui doubtful for next week's match after suffering a hamstring injury, Henry said.

Fullback Israel Dagg, who scored two tries in an impressive performance, suffered a cut to his thigh, while his fellow try scorers Cory Jane and Adam Thomson suffered a "head knock" and a "rolled ankle" respectively.

(Editing by Dave Thompson)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more rugby stories