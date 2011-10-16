AUCKLAND Oct 17 New Zealand have already been
installed as short-priced favourites to win their second rugby
World Cup next week in the final against France but coach Graham
Henry has warned players and fans against premature
celebrations.
Henry's team were clinically efficient as they dismantled
Tri-Nations champions Australia 20-6 on Sunday at Eden Park to
set up a repeat of the first World Cup final in 1987 against
Marc Lievremont's side, who scraped to a 9-8 victory over 14-man
Wales on Saturday.
"I thought today was an outstanding performance. I thought
the boys were very heroic out there. I'm very proud of them,"
Henry told reporters after they completely outplayed Robbie
Dean's team on Sunday.
"The guys' character was superb tonight and you can't ask
for more than that. Everyone who took to the field gave 100
percent.
"It's a good feeling, but the job isn't done. We need to
build towards next week and do the same again, hopefully."
The All Blacks beat France 37-17 in pool play earlier in the
tournament and Lievremont's side are the first team to make a
final having lost two pool matches during the tournament -- they
followed up their loss to the All Blacks with a 19-14 loss to
Tonga in Wellington.
They were also less than convincing on Saturday as they
struggled to beat Wales, though captain Richie McCaw echoed his
coach's comments and was not allowing his team, or the rugby-mad
New Zealand public, to get ahead of themselves.
"We're going to have to get our feet back on the ground and
put in a performance of the same level, if not better next
week," McCaw said.
"They (France) love giving themselves a chance and they'll
get up for it. She's all on."
France have been the All Blacks' bete noir at the global
showpiece, beating them in the 1999 semi-finals after an amazing
second-half turnaround, while they also bundled them out of the
2007 quarter-finals.
France were also the last team to win on Eden Park, in 1994
when fullback Jean-Luc Sadourny finished off "the try from the
end of the world" to give them a 23-20 victory.
France's assistant coach Emile Ntamack was in that 1994
team, while Lievremont was in the 1999 team that came from 14
points down to beat the All Blacks 43-31 at Twickenham.
Lievremont has fallen out with his players, calling them
"spoiled brats" earlier on Sunday, and said if they listened to
him in the buildup to the final his message would be the same as
Henry's.
"The problem is we are not world champions yet and we just
qualified for the final," he said after telling reporters that a
group of players had disobeyed team orders and gone out drinking
after their win over Wales.
"This reminds me of 1999 when there were four days of
celebration for the semi-final (win)."
(Editing by Clare Fallon; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories