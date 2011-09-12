HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept. 12 Injured All Black Kieran Read has declared he is on target to face Canada in New Zealand's final World Cup pool match in early October after struggling with an ankle sprain.

Read has been sidelined for the past two weeks after suffering the injury in the 25-20 loss to Australia in the Tri-Nations decider during the run-in to the World Cup.

The inspirational number eight is an integral member of the All Blacks loose forward trio, alongside Captain Richie McCaw and Jerome Kaino.

Confirmation from Read that he is set to come back into the side to play in the final pool match, will give the host nation a huge lift.

"The ankle is coming on as well as I've hoped. I'm out of the (protective) moon boot," he said. "From today I can actually get round and walk round a bit normally."

Read said the plan was to start running again next week, with all the signs positive for a start in the Canada test in three weeks time.

"I've been into the pool and doing a lot of rehab with it (the injury), but it's just a matter of wait and see and I think we've just got to take it step by step at this stage."

There were initial fears Read would be ruled out of the entire World Cup, but scans quickly revealed he would be ready to play again in five or six weeks.

The Canada clash comes five weeks after Read hobbled off the field against the Wallabies.

Read admitted it was frustrating watching the All Blacks play from the comfort of the sidelines and he was using that as motivation to get back into the starting side.

"You don't want to be letting other people having opportunities in your position. I'm helping them (the loose forwards) as much as I can because as a team we want to be moving forward," he said.

"But in the back of my mind I want to get back out on the field as quickly as I can."

Read added that even if he managed to come back for the Canada match he would be off the match pace, but said that was to be expected after an injury break.

"I've got it through my mind that I'm not going to be where I'd like to be, but I've been working hard with the trainers. I can bike, so my aerobic fitness should be fairly strong," he said.

"It's just going to be match fitness which might be lacking. But I'll definitely give it my all when I get out there."

