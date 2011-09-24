AUCKLAND, Sept 24 New Zealand beat France 37-17 (halftime 19-3) in their rugby World Cup Pool A match at Eden Park on Saturday.

Scorers:

New Zealand - Tries: Adam Thomson, Cory Jane, Israel Dagg (2), Sonny Bill Williams. Penalty: Dan Carter. Conversions: Carter (3). Drop goal: Carter.

France - Tries: Maxime Mermoz, Francois Trinh-Duc. Penalty: Dimitri Yachvili. Conversions: Yachvili (2).

Referee: Alain Rolland (Ireland)

