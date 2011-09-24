AUCKLAND, Sept 24 New Zealand beat France 37-17
(halftime 19-3) in their rugby World Cup Pool A match at Eden
Park on Saturday.
Scorers:
New Zealand - Tries: Adam Thomson, Cory Jane, Israel Dagg
(2), Sonny Bill Williams. Penalty: Dan Carter. Conversions:
Carter (3). Drop goal: Carter.
France - Tries: Maxime Mermoz, Francois Trinh-Duc. Penalty:
Dimitri Yachvili. Conversions: Yachvili (2).
Referee: Alain Rolland (Ireland)
(Compiled by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Alastair Himmer. To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories