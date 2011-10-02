WELLINGTON Oct 2 New Zealand beat Canada
79-15(halftime 37-8) in their rugby World Cup Pool A match at
Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday.
Scores:
New Zealand - Tries: Zac Guildford 4, Victor Vito 2, Jerome
Kaiano 2, Israel Dagg, Mils Muliaina Jimmy Cowan, Sonny Boy
Williams, Penalty: Colin Slade : Conversions: Slade 4, Piri
Weepu 4.
Canada - Tries: Conor Trainor 2, Penalty: Ander Monro,
Conversion: Monro
Referee: Romain Poite (France)
Att: 37,365
