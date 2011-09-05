By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 5
AUCKLAND, Sept 5 Such is the desire amongst the
All Blacks squad to win the rugby World Cup they are willing to
take a punch in the face and give up social media addictions in
order to lift the Webb Ellis trophy.
All Blacks fullback and winger Cory Jane has been forced to
give up posting messages on his Twitter page, where he has more
than 20,000 followers, as part of a ban coach Graham Henry
placed on his squad for the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 tournament they
host.
"I'm battling," Jane told reporters at the team hotel in
Auckland on Monday when asked how he was coping with the ban.
"I'm checking it like, it must be every 10 minutes just to
see what people are writing and what's going on and it's
starting to hurt but rules are rules.
"The worst thing about it is when somebody writes something
and you just want to answer and let them know, like at the
welcome (ceremony)... but we aren't allowed to".
Asked if he had been tempted to use a pseudonym to get
around the ban on his @CoryJane1080 account the jovial speedster
quipped: "I haven't got Jane Cory up there yet.
"Not going to do that. Don't want to get kicked out first of
all. So I'll abide by the rules and just keep checking it every
10 minutes."
Jane and his team mates are preparing for the World Cup
opening match on Friday against Tonga at Eden Park which they
are widely expected to cruise to an easy victory.
RESOUNDING SLAP
All Blacks prop Ben Franks said he was looking forward to
the physical challenge of facing the hard hitting Pacific
Islanders and had no problems if anyone of their opposing teams
wanted to bend the rules.
"If you want to flip the coin and miss weeks (through
suspension) in the World Cup, you know, I'll happily take a
punch in the face if the guy wants to miss the month, that
doesn't bother me," the prop said to roars of laughter.
While the All Blacks can boast the strongest squad at the
World Cup, one area that does lack depth and has been a cause of
concern is at flyhalf.
Record points scorer Daniel Carter is crucial to New
Zealand's chances of success as the All Blacks have failed to
find an adequate replacement should he get injured.
One New Zealand journalist asked reserve flyhalf Colin Slade
if he was willing to step in on Friday and take the big hits
that Tonga dish up in order to protect Carter.
"Not too sure at this stage," Slade said with a nervous
laugh.
"Obviously he is pretty precious and if they need to wrap
him up in cotton wool then I'm more than happy to stand up for
him," Slade said as beefy prop John Afoa slapped the flyhalf's
knee and flashed a big grin in approval.
