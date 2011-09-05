AUCKLAND, Sept 5 Such is the desire amongst the All Blacks squad to win the rugby World Cup they are willing to take a punch in the face and give up social media addictions in order to lift the Webb Ellis trophy.

All Blacks fullback and winger Cory Jane has been forced to give up posting messages on his Twitter page, where he has more than 20,000 followers, as part of a ban coach Graham Henry placed on his squad for the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 tournament they host.

"I'm battling," Jane told reporters at the team hotel in Auckland on Monday when asked how he was coping with the ban.

"I'm checking it like, it must be every 10 minutes just to see what people are writing and what's going on and it's starting to hurt but rules are rules.

"The worst thing about it is when somebody writes something and you just want to answer and let them know, like at the welcome (ceremony)... but we aren't allowed to".

Asked if he had been tempted to use a pseudonym to get around the ban on his @CoryJane1080 account the jovial speedster quipped: "I haven't got Jane Cory up there yet.

"Not going to do that. Don't want to get kicked out first of all. So I'll abide by the rules and just keep checking it every 10 minutes."

Jane and his team mates are preparing for the World Cup opening match on Friday against Tonga at Eden Park which they are widely expected to cruise to an easy victory.

RESOUNDING SLAP

All Blacks prop Ben Franks said he was looking forward to the physical challenge of facing the hard hitting Pacific Islanders and had no problems if anyone of their opposing teams wanted to bend the rules.

"If you want to flip the coin and miss weeks (through suspension) in the World Cup, you know, I'll happily take a punch in the face if the guy wants to miss the month, that doesn't bother me," the prop said to roars of laughter.

While the All Blacks can boast the strongest squad at the World Cup, one area that does lack depth and has been a cause of concern is at flyhalf.

Record points scorer Daniel Carter is crucial to New Zealand's chances of success as the All Blacks have failed to find an adequate replacement should he get injured.

One New Zealand journalist asked reserve flyhalf Colin Slade if he was willing to step in on Friday and take the big hits that Tonga dish up in order to protect Carter.

"Not too sure at this stage," Slade said with a nervous laugh.

"Obviously he is pretty precious and if they need to wrap him up in cotton wool then I'm more than happy to stand up for him," Slade said as beefy prop John Afoa slapped the flyhalf's knee and flashed a big grin in approval.

