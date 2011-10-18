AUCKLAND Oct 18 With about five minutes
remaining in New Zealand's rugby World Cup semi-final against
Australia, All Blacks assistant coach Wayne Smith was able to
sit back with a smile on his face.
The side he has helped guide for the last eight seasons was
leading 20-6 and assured of a place in the final against France
this Sunday at Eden Park, and Smith knew he had one more good
week left with the All Blacks.
"It sunk in a while ago that this was going to be my last
week (but) it was a special feeling in the box with about five
minutes to go (against Australia), knowing that it was going to
go another week," the 54-year-old told reporters on Tuesday as
he prepares for his final test with the team.
"You can imagine how much effort, time and work by everyone
has gone into getting to this situation. To be given an
opportunity to be in a final, that is all you want.
"One team is going to come away as World Cup winners on
Sunday and you just want that opportunity."
Smith is leaving the All Blacks to join Super rugby club
side Waikato Chiefs in an advisory role after the World Cup,
ending a formidable coaching triumvirate with head coach Graham
Henry and Steve Hansen that began in 2004.
RUNNING FLYHALF
The trio have notched up 87 victories in 102 tests, though
Smith was also involved in the All Blacks for four years when he
was a technical advisor to All Blacks coach John Hart from
1998-99 and head coach in 2000-01 before he stepped down and
went to Northampton.
A running flyhalf with an accurate tactical kicking game,
Smith played 35 games, 17 of which were tests, for the All
Blacks from 1980 to 1985 and such is his length of tenure with
the team he had previously joked he had 'black in his veins'
though on Tuesday he said it was time to move on.
"I've had a lot of years. I wouldn't want to swap them for
anything," Smith said. "Greatest days of my life.
"But you just have to move on. Everyone needs to make
decisions that are right for both parties and this is the right
one.
"It's felt right for a while. But I'll get my fix (of All
Blacks rugby) elsewhere."
Intensely analytical, Smith was often spotted at Super rugby
games with a video camera recording the performance of a single
player, but it was time spent in Italy in the twilight of his
playing career that developed his coaching philosophy -- which
is intertwined with a French twist.
"French rugby has had a huge influence (on my coaching),"
Smith said. "A lot of my coaching was shaped when I was in
Italy. I had a couple of mentors there. (France international)
Pierre Villepreux and (former Benetton Treviso coach) Andre
Buonomo, who a lot of people don't know. He had a huge influence
on me.
"We come from a very analytical background in New Zealand
and we coach the game analytically but they come from a global
view.
"They look at movement on the field, game sense, and you
develop your skills and techniques from understanding the game.
We teach the techniques and then are not so strong in the game
understanding.
"That was a real massive learning curve for me and something
I have enjoyed. I came back from Italy with my own philosophy
(which is) a fusing of both cultures."
