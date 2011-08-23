SYDNEY Aug 23 All Blacks coach Graham Henry
named the following 30-man squad in Brisbane on Tuesday for the
rugby World Cup starting in New Zealand on Sept. 9.
Backs - Mils Muliaina, Israel Dagg, Isaia Toeava, Cory Jane,
Zac Guildford, Conrad Smith, Ma'a Nonu, Sonny Bill Williams,
Richard Kahui, Daniel Carter, Colin Slade, Jimmy Cowan, Piri
Weepu, Andy Ellis.
Forwards - Kieran Read, Adam Thomson, Richie McCaw
(captain), Jerome Kaino, Victor Vito, Brad Thorn, Sam Whitelock,
Ali Williams, Anthony Boric, Keven Mealamu, Andrew Hore, Corey
Flynn, Tony Woodcock, Owen Franks, Ben Franks, John Afoa.
