AUCKLAND, Oct 16 New Zealand versus Australia rugby World Cup semi-final statistics.

Result: New Zealand 20 Australia 6

New Zealand: Try: Ma'a Nonu. Penalties: Piri Weepu (4). Drop goal: Aaron Cruden.

Australia: Penalty: James O'Connor. Drop goal: Quade Cooper.

Possession: New Zealand 51 percent Australia 49 percent

Territory: New Zealand 62 percent Australia 38 percent

Own scrums: New Zealand won nine, lost none; Australia won four, lost two

Own linouts: New Zealand won 12, lost one; Australia won 16, lost one

Tackles made: New Zealand 107 Australia 93

Tackles missed: New Zealand 19 Australia 17

Clean line breaks: New Zealand 2 Australia 1

Offloads: New Zealand 4 Australia 8

Penalties conceded: New Zealand 7 Australia 11

Handling errors: New Zealand 9 Australia 7

Yellow card: Sonny Bill Williams (76th minute).

