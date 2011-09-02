By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 2 The All Blacks expect to play
an attacking high-tempo game at the World Cup but would be more
than happy to 'win ugly' if it means the difference between
hoisting aloft the Webb Ellis trophy or enduring another four
years of misery.
"I don't think you will see too much different (from our
normal playing style)," scrumhalf Jimmy Cowan told Reuters at
the New Zealand team's media day in Auckland.
"We're all instinctive players and you don't want to inhibit
that (but) I'm sure we will take an ugly win to win the World
Cup. I don't care how we win, as long as we do win.
"We all go out there to try and play the public game but
it's not always going to happen because you have 15 players
trying to stop you from doing that."
Utility back Israel Dagg, one of the more potent attacking
players in the All Blacks backline, echoed the sentiment of
Cowan and said that observers only had to look at previous World
Cup finals to see how teams won the tournament.
"We definitely will run," he said. "(But) I don't really
care, drop kicks, penalty kicks, as long as we win.
"That's how the English do it, how the (South) Africans do
it. They win ugly. They grind teams down and if we win, we win."
Veteran fullback Mils Muliaina, who is leaving New Zealand
to play in Japan after the tournament, said he felt there was
excitement building in the team and it was his job as one of the
older hands to balance that exuberance with the knowledge that
there was still a job to do.
TOURNAMENT RUGBY
"You have to let it (excitement) flow really," the
31-year-old said before he began his third World Cup. "There is
always the task at hand that you come back to but you can't
afford not to have that bubble around the team environment.
"This is a World Cup and it only comes around every four
years, and I can tell you four years is a heck of a long time
(to wait for another chance).
"So you don't try to contain that (excitement) at all. You
just have to make sure that the guys are excited about it but
still have plenty left in the tank."
The All Blacks have not won the World Cup since the first
was held in New Zealand in 1987 and despite entering the
tournament as favourites, observers suggest their fast-paced
style was not conducive to winning tournament rugby.
Coach Graham Henry, who told British newspaper The
Independent in 2006 that he did not think New Zealand would ever
resort to a tight, conservative game plan to win the title,
appeared to also have accepted the 'winning ugly' mantra.
"Hopefully we have learned from the past," Henry said.
"I think once we get into the round robin we have to set
some goals there and obviously that is qualify and qualify well
and then look at the sudden death games and there (could be)
three of them.
"We haven't been good at sudden death football so we need to
have a special mentality there.
"So, for the quarters, semi-finals and final it needs that
special mentality."
The All Blacks have been drawn in Pool A with World Cup
nemesis France, Canada, Japan and Tonga, who they open the
tournament against on Sept. 9 at Eden Park.
