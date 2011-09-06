AUCKLAND, Sept 7 New Zealand coach Graham Henry on Wednesday named the following team to play Tonga in the opening match of the rugby World Cup at Eden Park on Friday.

15-Israel Dagg, 14-Richard Kahui, 13-Ma'a Nonu, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Isaia Toeava, 10-Daniel Carter, 9-Jimmy Cowan, 8-Victor Vito, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Ali Williams, 4-Brad Thorn, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Andrew Hore, 1-Tony Woodcock.

Replacements: 16-Corey Flynn, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Anthony Boric, 19-Sam Whitelock, 20-Piri Weepu, 21-Colin Slade, 22-Cory Jane.

