AUCKLAND, Sept 7 New Zealand coach Graham Henry
on Wednesday named the following team to play Tonga in the
opening match of the rugby World Cup at Eden Park on Friday.
15-Israel Dagg, 14-Richard Kahui, 13-Ma'a Nonu, 12-Sonny
Bill Williams, 11-Isaia Toeava, 10-Daniel Carter, 9-Jimmy Cowan,
8-Victor Vito, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Ali
Williams, 4-Brad Thorn, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Andrew Hore, 1-Tony
Woodcock.
Replacements: 16-Corey Flynn, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Anthony
Boric, 19-Sam Whitelock, 20-Piri Weepu, 21-Colin Slade, 22-Cory
Jane.
