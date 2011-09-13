UPDATE 2-Rugby-England take back-row risk against experienced Wales
* Clifford joins new-look back row (Adds quotes, updates after announcement of Wales team)
HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 14 New Zealand coach Graham Henry named the following team to play Japan in their rugby World Cup Pool A clash in Hamilton on Friday.
15-Mils Muliaina, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Richard Kahui, 10-Dan Carter, 9-Andy Ellis, 8-Adam Thomson, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brad Thorn, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock
Replacements: 16-Andrew Hore, 17-John Afoa, 18-Ali Williams, 19-Victor Vito, 20-Piri Weepu, 21-Colin Slade, 22-Sonny Bill Williams
DUBLIN, Feb 9 Ireland opted not to risk injured flyhalf Johnny Sexton in Saturday's Six Nations trip to Italy, making two changes from the side that lost their opening game to Scotland with lock Donnacha Ryan and prop Cian Healy coming into the pack.
LONDON, Feb 9 Wales will start with new props Rob Evans and Tomas Francis in their Six Nations match against England in Cardiff on Saturday, with backrower Taulupe Faletau, who has not played any rugby in 2017, named among the replacements. "Both Rob and Tomas made a big impact off the bench last weekend and deserve their opportunity to start," coach Rob Howley said on Thursday following Wales' strong second half showing in their 33-7 opening away win over Italy on Sunday.