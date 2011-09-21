Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
AUCKLAND, Sept 22 New Zealand coach Graham Henry named the following team to play France in their rugby World Cup Pool A match at Eden Park on Saturday
15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Richard Kahui, 10-Daniel Carter, 9-Piri Weepu, 8-Adam Thomson, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brad Thorn, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock
Replacements: 16-Andrew Hore, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Ali Williams, 19-Anthony Boric, 20-Andy Ellis, 21-Colin Slade, 22-Sonny Bill Williams
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.