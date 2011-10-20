AUCKLAND Oct 21 New Zealand coach Graham Henry
on Friday named the following team to play France in the rugby
World Cup final at Eden Park on Sunday.
15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a
Nonu, 11-Richard Kahui, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Piri Weepu, 8-Kieran
Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock,
4-Brad Thorn, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock
Replacements: 16-Andrew Hore, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Ali
Williams, 19-Adam Thomson, 20-Andy Ellis, 21-Stephen Donald,
22-Sonny Bill Williams
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Tom Pilcher;
To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)