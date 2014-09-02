NAPIER, New Zealand, Sept 2 The All Blacks have kicked for touch at their snub from a promotional video advertising tickets for next year's rugby World Cup.

The video, released on Monday, shows well-known British actor Charles Dance addressing several international players in a rousing pre-match speech encouraging them to ensure the 2015 World Cup in England is the best ever.

Several current and former players are shown in the video along with people wearing the rugby jerseys of most of the top-tier nations - Australia, South Africa and France.

None, however, appeared to be from the world champion All Blacks and New Zealand media has seized on the perceived snub with the websites of all the major media organisations showing the video.

The All Blacks players who fronted the media on Tuesday ahead of their Rugby Championship clash with Argentina sidetepped the issue and assistant coach Ian Foster was not about to take offence.

"I haven't seen that to be honest. But I'm pretty sure that we have qualified for the World Cup so we'll probably be there," he grinned.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 12, just over a year before the tournament gets underway on Sept. 18, 2015 when hosts England playing Fiji at Twickenham. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)