AUCKLAND Aug 30 As a classics graduate, All Blacks loose forward Victor Vito is well aware of the symbolism imbued in modern gladiatorial contests on the rugby field.

That symbolism was none more exemplified than when he was thrust into Lang Park's seething amphitheatre on Saturday to battle the Wallabies as a 12th minute substitute for injured enforcer Kieran Read.

Like his team mates, the rangy 24-year-old was overwhelmed by the Wallabies' early onslaught, but lifted in the second half to impose himself at the breakdown and show signs of a physicality that had been missing in previous appearances for the All Blacks.

Vito broke into the side last year but was not considered for the original squad for this year's failed Tri-Nations title defence. He was a surprise inclusion for the matches in Port Elizabeth and Brisbane before being named in the World Cup squad at the expense of Liam Messam.

"I was definitely asked to work on my physicality," Vito told Reuters of the reasons why he had not made the original Tri-Nations squad.

"It was just making a mental switch and changing the way I play," he added, when asked if he had been considered 'too nice' on the field.

"I've just taken some learnings from someone like (former All Blacks number eight) Rodney So'oialo who is the nicest guy off the field but get him on the field he's the most physical guy you will meet, and I'm just trying to emulate that."

NERVOUS

He took those lessons into an impressive campaign for Wellington in New Zealand's provincial championship, which eventually forced All Blacks coach Graham Henry's hand.

"I'm quite nervous now with the realisation that the World Cup is about to begin," Vito said. "Never really thought I would be in this position and thankfully the chips fell my way and I'll put my hand up when required."

That hand is certain to be called upon more given confirmation on Tuesday that Read would be unavailable until the tail-end of the World Cup's pool phase after suffering an ankle injury against the Wallabies. The All Blacks' final pool match is against Canada on Oct. 2.

The versatile Adam Thomson has also been ruled out for at least the opening match against Tonga on Sept. 9 with an arm injury, leaving New Zealand with just three fit loose forwards -- Vito, Jerome Kaino and captain Richie McCaw -- for the first week of the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 tournament.

Vito said he preferred number eight but could play blindside flanker as well. Although blessed with pace that many backs would envy, he added that he would "need to talk to Richie" about the qualities required of openside flanker, should he be required to step in for the captain.

Despite his versatility, Vito said he was content merely to put pressure on the incumbents in the starting lineup.

"I think any time you want to be an All Black you want to be starting in that jersey," he said.

"Obviously with Kieran and the other guys have nailed down their spots and are the form players.

"But if you come in thinking you're going to be a squad player then you're not adding anything to the squad."

Having already finished a Bachelor of Arts in Classics while carving up opponents on-field, Vito hopes eventually to carve out a career in securities and commmercial law, but has put his degree on hold until at least next year to see where his rugby career might lead.

The textbooks may spend more time on the shelf as the loose forward feels more at home within the All Blacks camp.

"I'm definitely getting there," he said.

"After the game at the weekend (against Australia) and putting out a performance in a pretty physical game ... I feel like I'm starting to belong."

