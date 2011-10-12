By John Mehaffey
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 12 Sonny Bill Williams, the pin-up
boy of New Zealand rugby, surprised himself as well as those who
questioned his ability to switch from league to union with his
display on the wing in last weekend's quarter-final against
Argentina.
Williams, who had been used exclusively in the centres
throughout the tournament, started on the wing and acquitted
himself with credit in an unfamiliar position.
"I think I've surprised myself, how well I went on the wing,
I didn't think I could do it," he told a news conference on
Wednesday.
"Some people didn't think I could play rugby and I showed
them that I can. I'm always a confident player so if I'm put out
there I know I'll do the job as best I can, just do all the
little things and hopefully it comes good."
Williams's immediate priority is to ensure his place in the
New Zealand 22 for Sunday's semi-final against Tri-Nations
champions and twice World Cup winners Australia.
"Just like the rest of the boys, we all want to be involved.
The competition is fierce within the team, but it's a good
competition and it brings out the best in us. We all want to be
there and we all know the magnitude of the event," he said.
Williams's popularity with the All Blacks' supporters is in
direct contrast to the reception accorded Australia's New
Zealand-born flyhalf Quade Cooper, who was jeered and booed each
time he touched the ball in the Wallabies' quarter-final against
South Africa.
"He's a good mate but on the field it's a different story. I
want to win and he wants to win," Williams said.
"Obviously us being a proud rugby nation, we see him as the
enemy so to speak, but I think he's handled himself pretty well.
I think it's kind of a sign of respect as well because if people
are hating on him that much, it just shows how good a talent he
is."
All Blacks lock Brad Thorn, who has represented Australia at
rugby league, described the rivalry between the trans-Tasman
neighbours as "cheeky" and "fun".
"I love challenges and these guys have done really well to
get where they are, same for us," he said. "We're both going in
there, it's going to be an intense game and I'm sure everyone is
going to enjoy it."
Scrumhalf Andy Ellis added: "We love getting one over them.
We're a smaller country than them, so it makes it even sweeter
when we do."
