AUCKLAND Oct 19 Australian rugby union fans with a healthy respect for those who have succeeded in the rival league code feared New Zealand replacement back Sonny Bill Williams as much as the starting lineup in last weekend's World Cup semi-final.

In the event, the game had already been won when Williams finally took the field and he departed almost immediately when he was shown a yellow card for an illegal tackle.

Williams showed no inclination to comment at a news conference after training on Wednesday before Sunday's final against France.

Instead it was his namesake, second rower Ali, who replied when Sonny Bill was asked about the shoulder charge which led to his dismissal.

"It was just a tackle gone wrong," Ali Williams said.

When Williams gets game time this weekend it will be not be his tackling which will concern the French but the unique qualities he brings to the attack, which is fast making him a cult figure in New Zealand.

Williams, who has represented Toulon in the French league and also boxed professionally, is a rangy, dangerous runner who can change direction abruptly at speed.

It is his ability to off-load the ball with one hand seemingly where he wishes when held in the tackle which makes him special.

New Zealand have used Williams as an impact player off the bench in the centres, apart from the quarter-final against Argentina where he started on the wing.

"I think I've surprised myself, how well I went on the wing, I didn't think I could do it," he said later.

"Some people didn't think I could play rugby and I showed them that I can. I'm always a confident player so if I'm put out there I know I'll do the job as best I can, just do all the little things and hopefully it comes good."

On Wednesday, Williams said facing the French would be a dream final after his stint with Toulon.

"The whole dream was to come back and play in the World Cup. Hopefully I get to stay in the squad, first and foremost. To get out there on Sunday would be a dream come true," he said.

"Playing against them in France, you can play against one side one week, and then play against them a couple of weeks later and they're a different team.

"Past form means nothing. We played pretty well against them last time, but that means nothing."

