WELLINGTON, June 1 The New Zealand Rugby Union
is hoping to cash in on the value of the All Blacks brand by
renaming two of their other national teams, the organisation
said on Friday.
New Zealand Maori and the national men's sevens team would
be rebranded and known as the Maori All Blacks and All Blacks
Sevens in future, the NZRU said, with a change in their logos on
the jersey to also incorporate the All Blacks name.
"This change allows us to create more reasons for
international companies to associate with the All Blacks and New
Zealand rugby by convincing them that the brand has real global
reach," NZRU chief executive Steve Tew said in a statement.
"The All Blacks Sevens and Maori All Blacks can do that by
flying the All Blacks flag virtually around the world throughout
the year. They are both wonderful ambassadors for our game."
The changes take effect for the next International Rugby
Board (IRB) sevens circuit and for the Maori team on their end
of year tour in the northern hemisphere.
It is the second time in recent years the NZRU has rebranded
a team to attempt to generate greater revenue off the All Blacks
brand.
In 2006 they rebranded the second-tier New Zealand A team as
the Junior All Blacks, which created criticism as the Junior All
Blacks had traditionally been an under-23 team.
Tew said the NZRU needed to generate NZ$100 million ($75.06
million) a year to sustain the game in the rugby-mad country and
the reach the sevens team had on their circuit allowed them to
explore opportunities in non-traditional markets.
"From Las Vegas to Dubai, the sevens team plays in more
places, more often than the All Blacks," Tew said.
"The next season extends from October to May and will be
longer in coming years as more tournaments are added.
"As well, the Olympics provides a fantastic new opportunity
on the biggest sporting stage in the world.
"There is no greater place to showcase to the world the All
Blacks style of rugby."
(NZ$1=$0.7506)
