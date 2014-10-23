WELLINGTON Oct 24 The New Zealand Rugby Union and Sky Television have signed a conditional five-year agreement for pay broadcasting rights from 2016, the NZRU said on Friday.

No financial details were disclosed.

"We are thrilled to have achieved what is a great result for rugby in this country," NZRU chief executive Steve Tew said in a statement.

"This will provide a platform to showcase our game at all levels and further secures the future of rugby in this country.

"We will now move to finalise the agreement and will comment further once SANZAR concludes rights agreements across all territories, which is an ongoing process," added Tew. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Tony Jimenez)