By Greg Stutchbury
| AUCKLAND, June 8
AUCKLAND, June 8 Had Daniel Carter's World Cup
script gone to plan, the flyhalf would still be basking in the
glory of making a big impact in rugby's most prestigious final
on home soil.
Maybe ghosting to the defensive line, fending off a loose
forward who underestimated the upper body strength in his slim
frame and using his deceptive pace to score a try in the final.
Or even slotting the winning penalty.
However, a torn groin muscle while training on Wellington's
Rugby League Park during the pool phase ended that fairytale of
directing the All Blacks to their second Webb Ellis trophy at
Auckland's Eden Park.
The winning penalty was instead slotted by Stephen Donald,
whose continuous tugging at his tight jersey demonstrated the
fact he had been fishing for much of the World Cup and not
expecting a desperate call from coach Graham Henry.
It was "Beaver" who went into New Zealand folklore while
Carter, wearing a suit and tie, received his winner's medal
after the 8-7 victory over France last October as part of the
extended squad.
On Saturday, Carter will make his return to Eden Park for
the All Blacks, having slowly worked his way back to fitness for
the Canterbury Crusaders. And he can not wait.
"It has been a long time. I missed all the exciting stuff in
the World Cup last year and that was disappointing personally,"
Carter said after he was named at flyhalf for New Zealand's
first test against Ireland.
"One of my goals after I got over the injury was to make
sure I got back in the black jersey and I'm very excited about
that.
"This is just the start though. The first test match is
always exciting and I'm looking forward to it."
The 30-year-old Carter will become the most capped flyhalf
for the All Blacks, the match against Ireland will be his 71st
in the number 10 jersey, and he said he could not get
overwhelmed with emotion at his return and for the milestone.
"It's something you have to control," Carter said.
"Obviously, I have an important job to do on Saturday. I'm
calling the moves and I need to be calm and clear and
calculated."
Carter also needs to help debutant scrumhalf Aaron Smith
settle into the flow of the test, which they had been trying to
discuss during training this week.
"It's tough building new combinations and the 9-10 one is a
crucial one," Carter said. "We needed to work on that a lot
during the week.
"When we're out there (on Saturday), we just have to talk a
lot and have great communication and continue to tell each other
what we're doing... (but) I want him to go and play his game,
play what he sees."
Smith was elevated into the All Blacks side after a superb
Super Rugby season with the Otago Highlanders, his crisp pass
proving to be one of the best seen in New Zealand since Graeme
Bachop in the 1990s.
"He's (Smith) got a great pass," Carter said. "As a
first-five (flyhalf) you really enjoy that extra time and space
in terms of running the backline.
"Hopefully the forwards give him that go forward... and he
can distribute that ball."
