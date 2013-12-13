Dec 13 New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter will spend part of his six-month sabbatical recovering from ankle surgery, New Zealand media reported on Friday.

Carter came off the field after aggravating an Achilles problem during the All Blacks' 30-22 win over England at Twickenham last month.

Although the 31-year-old's right Achilles tendon was suffering "wear and tear", the surgery would be to remove bone spurs from the same ankle, All Blacks doctor Tony Page told TVNZ.

"This is similar to what he had done a few years ago," Page said.

Carter has begun a planned six-month sabbatical from rugby and will not be available for selection for his Super Rugby side, the Crusaders, until at least July.

