Nov 23 All Black flyhalf Dan Carter pulled up in training on Thursday and might not be fit to take on Six Nations champions Wales at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

Carter looked to be in discomfort while kicking the ball and coach Steve Hansen confirmed a decision on his participation in the match would be made over the next 24 hours, the New Zealand Rugby Union's official website allblacks.com reported.

The 30-year-old, the leading points scorer in test rugby, was named in the starting line-up for the Cardiff match on Thursday after being an unused replacement in last week's 42-10 victory over Italy.

If Carter is not fit to play his 94th test, Aaron Cruden is likely to step up from the bench as Beauden Barrett, the other flyhalf in the touring squad, was not considered for selection because of a rib injury.

Carter missed the latter stages of New Zealand's triumphant World Cup campaign last year after tearing a groin tendon in kicking practice.

The world champions have not lost to Wales since 1953 and are unbeaten for 19 tests going back to last year's loss to Australia in Brisbane. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg stutchbury)