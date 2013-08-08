WELLINGTON Aug 9 New Zealand flyhalf Daniel Carter is to take a six-month sabbatical from rugby after the November tour of Europe, missing most of next year's Super Rugby season and the All Blacks tests in the international window next June.

The 31-year-old twice IRB World Player of the Year, who plays Super Rugby for the Canterbury Crusaders, said he wanted the break to recover after more than a decade at the top level of rugby with an eye on playing at the 2015 World Cup.

"When you play the game full-time at this level it does take a toll on your body," Carter said in a news release. "I've had a few injury niggles over recent years, so I'm keen to ensure I do everything I can to recover fully from those and prolong my career."

Carter's move emulates that of All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who took a similar sabbatical this year but returned to play for the Crusaders in the Super Rugby playoffs and is in the New Zealand squad for the Rugby Championship. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Ian Ransom)