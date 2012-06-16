CHRISTCHURCH, June 16 The landmarks of Christchurch are gone, replaced by cranes reaching far into the sky that dismantle damaged buildings from last year's devastating earthquake while scaffolding and plastic sheeting is the most common facade in the central city.

But while last February's 6.3 magnitude quake reduced New Zealand's second largest city to rubble, Christchurch's love for rugby remains unbroken and the city's recovery takes another step forward on Saturday when the All Blacks host Ireland, the first test match in Christchurch since 2010.

Just north of the central city, cars are jam-packed around Nunweek Park where the Merivale-Papanui rugby club hosts its "Club Day".

Bad weather washed out planned festivities, but a 30-strong crowd of club stalwarts, parents, siblings and a sprinkling of designer dogs congregate around the halfway line, sipping coffee as they watch the under-12 Warriors play Medbury.

Up and down the sideline they move en masse, following the action. "Go Medbury! Push!", one enthusiastic mother wearing designer pink and black gumboots bellows as the visiting side makes a rare incursion into Merivale-Papanui territory.

While the northwestern suburbs that feed into the club were not as badly affected by the earthquake as the eastern suburbs or the central city, the mental scars still remain.

"Yeah, it has been tough," Merivale-Papanui club chairman Matt Hinman told Reuters as he queued to buy a cup of coffee from an entrepreneurial portable cart.

"Last year, immediately after the quake there was a lot of tension. Kids were nervous, parents were nervous. You could sense it on the sidelines.

"People were worried about their jobs. About houses. And their families. And their kids. And while it is still there it has really settled down this year."

Hinman said rugby, and sport in general, was proving an escape for children and parents to forget about the troubles in their lives, temporarily at least.

The All Blacks test on Saturday at a temporary venue on Rugby League Park is the first since the earthquake as rugby World Cup matches were re-assigned to other cities and Hinman said the test was a massive boost for the city.

HARD TIMES

Merivale-Papanui is Christchurch's second oldest club, founded in 1882, but fell on hard times in recent years, with its clubrooms sold and a senior side disbanded.

Under Hinman, who has a marketing background, it has embarked on an aggressive recruitment and rebuilding programme from the local area.

The earthquake, surprisingly, did not have an effect on their playing numbers, he said.

"People have moved (out of the Christchurch area), but we haven't been too badly affected. We've actually had an 11 percent increase in player numbers," he said.

"We went on a big marketing drive and tried to recruit kids from all of the local schools, because we are trying to rebuild the club from the ground up."

Canterbury Rugby Union chief Hamish Riach said the work of Hinman and volunteers like him throughout Canterbury's community rugby sector were ensuring the sport battled through the effects of the earthquake.

Fields were damaged, children needed to be transported across town to attend training, and coaches and managers were finding it hard to juggle the added load.

"The volunteers have a lot of other crap in their lives with houses, jobs, kids ... but the game hasn't been decimated," Riach said.

"We have seen that the rugby community has worked really hard to keep rugby going at a reasonable level."

Canterbury had about 15,000 registered players from children through to seniors, Riach said, with numbers down about seven percent last year immediately following the earthquake.

"But we expect that to come back this year (on back of a World Cup bounce) with kids being attracted to the game," he said.

Riach also said while those clubs in the eastern suburbs may be those most affected by the earthquake, he expected that if the worst happened and they were forced to close, new clubs would spring up over the next 10 or 20 years.

"Some clubs have suffered more than others, particularly those on the east side who have found it tougher than some on the west side.

"There is no doubt that as Christchurch rebuilds there will be a real push (to the west and north of the city).

"It's where the land is, so you will see some changes in the structure of clubs. Could we lose clubs because of the earthquake? Possibly, but I don't think it will be immediate.

"Our clubs have got wonderful traditions and history and they won't be shutting their front door lightly and if it does happen it will be over quite a considerable period of time."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)