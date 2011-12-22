Dec 23 World champions New Zealand have named former Waikato Chiefs supremo Ian Foster as assistant coach.

Foster, who coached the New Zealand Super rugby side in more than 100 matches from 2004 to 2011, will assist recently appointed head coach Steve Hansen, who has been tasked with sustaining the top-ranked side's success following Graham Henry's retirement.

Foster replaces former assistant coach Wayne Smith, who stepped aside to take up a coaching consultant role with the Chiefs.

"This is a great honour to work with the All Blacks. I'm thankful for the faith that Steve Hansen and the board have shown in me," Foster, a former coach of the Junior All Blacks, said in a statement released by the New Zealand Rugby Union on Friday.

"I think the time I have had with the Chiefs and the Junior All Blacks has given me a taste of coaching at an international level, and this is a huge privilege for me as I look to fill (Wayne Smith's) big shoes."

The All Blacks have also named Brian McLean, who was an assistant to Samoa at the 2011 World Cup, as defence coach, with a skills coach to be named in the new year.

Former All Black flyhalf Grant Fox has been named as a selector, the NZRU added.

