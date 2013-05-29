WELLINGTON May 29 The appointment of Vern Cotter to the Scotland job was a testament to the quality of rugby coaches that have been developed in New Zealand, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has said.

Cotter, who is currently coaching France side Clermont-Auvergne, will take over the Scotland team in 2014 at the conclusion of his contract with the Top 14 club.

The 51-year-old's appointment means that New Zealanders are now in charge at three of the four home nations.

Cotter's former assistant at Clermont, Joe Schmidt, was appointed Ireland coach in April, while British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland will resume his duties with Wales after the tour of Australia.

"I think we're seeing a pattern, if you're a New Zealander you're going to be an international coach," Hansen told Fairfax Media in Tauranga. "What sides aren't we coaching? So that's a huge pat on the back for the New Zealand system."

Cotter, Schmidt and Gatland are not the only New Zealand coaches plying their trade with international sides with Cotter's former boss at the Canterbury Crusaders Robbie Deans in charge of Australia, while Kieran Crowley is in Canada and Milton Haig is in charge of Georgia.

Current Auckland Blues coach John Kirwan led both Italy and Japan before he returned home with an eye on one day applying for the All Blacks job, while Hansen and his predecessor Graham Henry both coached Wales.

It should not be a surprise that coaches head offshore to further their careers.

Coaching jobs are limited in New Zealand with less than 100 potential fulltime jobs available as a head or assistant coach.

The country's population means that outside the national team setup, there are only five professional sides, who all play in the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby competition.

The country's vaunted provincial competition, a breeding ground for New Zealand's conveyer belt of talent into Super Rugby, has 26 teams in three divisions but just 14 are, at best, semi-professional.

Hansen said he understood why coaches sought a career offshore, though he did not expect it to be a necessary precursor to taking the All Blacks job.

"Do you have to have coached internationally before you coach the All Blacks?" he said.

"No. I think someone like (current assistant and former Waikato Chiefs coach) Ian Foster will make a great All Blacks coach one day." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)