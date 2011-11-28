PARIS Nov 28 New Zealander Vern Cotter,
who is in charge of Clermont, is interested in taking over from
Graham Henry as coach of the world champion All Blacks.
"Yes, I am a candidate for the job," the 49-year-old Cotter
told the French sports daily L'Equipe on Monday.
"I am fully committed to the work I have with Clermont ...
but I still have a passion for New Zealand rugby. I want to play
a part."
Henry left the All Blacks after steering the team to World
Cup glory on home soil last month.
Cotter was Robbie Deans's assistant at the Canterbury
Crusaders from 2004-06 and coached Bay of Plenty from 2000-04.
He joined Clermont in 2006 and led the team to their first
French title four years later.
