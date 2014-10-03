WELLINGTON Oct 3 Dumped New Zealand flyhalf Aaron Cruden has escaped any further punishment for missing the assembly time for the All Blacks' flight to Argentina following a night out drinking.

The 25-year-old Cruden was dropped by coach Steve Hansen for the All Blacks' final two matches of the Rugby Championship due to his late arrival for the flight on Sept. 21.

The New Zealand Rugby Union conducted a disciplinary hearing this week and decided his dumping from the team had been enough punishment and not to sanction him further.

"Having considered all the factors and Aaron's response when we met, we have determined that no further sanction will apply," NZRU general manager of professional rugby Neil Sorensen said in a statement.

"I am heartened by the fact Aaron has taken full responsibility for his actions which resulted in this regrettable incident.

"Aaron has had to suffer the shame in a very public manner and that in itself is something most people don't have to go through."

Cruden, who is expected to play some part in his provincial side Manawatu's clash with Hawke's Bay on Sunday, is eligible for All Blacks' selection for the third Bledisloe Cup clash against Australia in Brisbane on Oct. 18, Sorensen added.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; editing by Julian Linden)