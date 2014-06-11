June 12 England coach Stuart Lancaster made five changes to his team for the second test against New Zealand in Dunedin on Saturday by restoring his first-choice centres pairing and bringing flyhalf Owen Farrell back into the side.

Billy Twelvetrees and Luther Burrell, who were the first choice centres during the Six Nations, have replaced Kyle Eastmond and Manu Tuiliagi, who has shifted to right wing after an impressive performance in the first test at Eden Park.

Farrell replaces Freddie Burns at flyhalf, with Danny Care also being reinstated at scrumhalf after he was a late withdrawal from the first test with a shoulder injury.

Blindside flanker Tom Wood has also been reinstated in the place of James Haskell in the only change to the pack that performed so well in the 20-15 loss in Auckland.

England: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Manu Tuilagi, 13-Luther Burrell, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Marland Yarde, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Danny Care; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-David Wilson, 2-Rob Webber, 1-Joe Marler

Replacements: 16-Dylan Hartley, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-Billy Vunipola, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-Freddie Burns, 23-Chris Ashton (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Martyn Herman)