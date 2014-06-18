June 19 England team to play New Zealand in the final match of their three test series at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Saturday. New Zealand lead the series 2-0.
England: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Kyle Eastmond, 11-Marland Yarde, 10-Freddie Burns, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Courtney Lawes, 3-David Wilson, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler
Replacements: 16-Rob Webber, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Ben Morgan, 21-Lee Dickson, 22-Danny Cirpriani, 23-Luther Burrell (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)