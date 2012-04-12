April 12 Foreign exchange gains from staging the
World Cup have driven a NZ$9.6 million ($7.9 million) profit for
the New Zealand Rugby Union in 2011, helping erase an almost
identical loss from the previous year, Chief Executive Steve Tew
told Reuters on Thursday.
The NZRU reported gains of NZ$13.4 million derived from
hedging arrangements to cover the 55.6 million pounds (NZ$108
million) World Cup hosting fee, with revenues derived from
ticket sales booked in local currency.
The gains, generated by a strengthening local currency
relative to sterling, had been offset by a NZ$3.1 million
operating loss for the year amid challenging economic
conditions, Tew said, but had helped wipe out the previous
year's NZ$9.4 million loss.
"The bottom line actually is that we think at the end of
2011, we've delivered a very successful rugby World Cup in this
country," he said in a telephone interview.
"Obviously the team has done the job for us and the
investment that we said we would make in it has come out exactly
where we thought it would be, so from that point of view, we're
pleased," Tew added, referring to the All Blacks' triumph on
home soil.
The result was slightly ahead of the NZRU's projected profit
of NZ$9.1 million, but the outlook for 2012 was markedly more
grim amid continuing economic struggles in New Zealand.
The financial health of New Zealand's provincial rugby
unions has been under the microscope amid the Otago Rugby
Union's recent brush with insolvency.
Apart from fielding a team in New Zealand's provincial
competition, the South Island union is also the home of the
Highlanders in the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby tournament.
The Dunedin-based team is not directly affected by the ORU's
troubles, having being hived off from the union as a separate
legal entity.
The NZRU stepped in last month to wipe part of the
131-year-old union's debt, reported at NZ$2.35 million, and lend
it an additional NZ$500,000 to survive, a move that irked other
unions struggling with their own precarious finances.
CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT
Otago are among 10 of the 14 teams in the provincial
competition that have been surviving on cash grants from
charitable trusts and the NZRU, according to local media.
The NZRU has slashed the competition's salary cap from NZ$2
million to NZ$1.3 million in a bid to help teams balance their
books and players' payments are expected to decline again in
2012 after falling eight percent in 2011.
"A number of unions have turned around quite significant
deficits and posted modest profits for 2011," said Tew, whose
union has budgeted to break even in 2012.
"The environment continues to be incredibly challenging and
we're going to have work very hard to survive.
"That's the reality for all small businesses right at the
moment and right through the Western world."
Domestic rugby's struggles have also seen the NZRU invite
bidders to buy management licenses in four of the country's five
Super Rugby teams, excluding Otago's Highlanders, which would
pave the way to outside investment in the competition for the
first time.
Successful bidders would hold the licenses from 2013.
Tew said there had been proposals from four separate
entities. "We're now in direct negotiation with each of those
consortia to see where it will end up," he said.
"Our timetable is that by the middle of the year we will
have concluded these discussions."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
($1 = 0.6288 British pounds)
($1 = 1.2203 New Zealand dollars)