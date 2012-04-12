April 12 Foreign exchange gains from staging the World Cup have driven a NZ$9.6 million ($7.9 million) profit for the New Zealand Rugby Union in 2011, helping erase an almost identical loss from the previous year, Chief Executive Steve Tew told Reuters on Thursday.

The NZRU reported gains of NZ$13.4 million derived from hedging arrangements to cover the 55.6 million pounds (NZ$108 million) World Cup hosting fee, with revenues derived from ticket sales booked in local currency.

The gains, generated by a strengthening local currency relative to sterling, had been offset by a NZ$3.1 million operating loss for the year amid challenging economic conditions, Tew said, but had helped wipe out the previous year's NZ$9.4 million loss.

"The bottom line actually is that we think at the end of 2011, we've delivered a very successful rugby World Cup in this country," he said in a telephone interview.

"Obviously the team has done the job for us and the investment that we said we would make in it has come out exactly where we thought it would be, so from that point of view, we're pleased," Tew added, referring to the All Blacks' triumph on home soil.

The result was slightly ahead of the NZRU's projected profit of NZ$9.1 million, but the outlook for 2012 was markedly more grim amid continuing economic struggles in New Zealand.

The financial health of New Zealand's provincial rugby unions has been under the microscope amid the Otago Rugby Union's recent brush with insolvency.

Apart from fielding a team in New Zealand's provincial competition, the South Island union is also the home of the Highlanders in the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby tournament.

The Dunedin-based team is not directly affected by the ORU's troubles, having being hived off from the union as a separate legal entity.

The NZRU stepped in last month to wipe part of the 131-year-old union's debt, reported at NZ$2.35 million, and lend it an additional NZ$500,000 to survive, a move that irked other unions struggling with their own precarious finances.

CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

Otago are among 10 of the 14 teams in the provincial competition that have been surviving on cash grants from charitable trusts and the NZRU, according to local media.

The NZRU has slashed the competition's salary cap from NZ$2 million to NZ$1.3 million in a bid to help teams balance their books and players' payments are expected to decline again in 2012 after falling eight percent in 2011.

"A number of unions have turned around quite significant deficits and posted modest profits for 2011," said Tew, whose union has budgeted to break even in 2012.

"The environment continues to be incredibly challenging and we're going to have work very hard to survive.

"That's the reality for all small businesses right at the moment and right through the Western world."

Domestic rugby's struggles have also seen the NZRU invite bidders to buy management licenses in four of the country's five Super Rugby teams, excluding Otago's Highlanders, which would pave the way to outside investment in the competition for the first time.

Successful bidders would hold the licenses from 2013.

Tew said there had been proposals from four separate entities. "We're now in direct negotiation with each of those consortia to see where it will end up," he said.

"Our timetable is that by the middle of the year we will have concluded these discussions." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

($1 = 0.6288 British pounds) ($1 = 1.2203 New Zealand dollars)