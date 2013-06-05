June 5 Uncapped flyhalf Camille Lopez will partner young scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud when France play the first of three tests in New Zealand at Auckland's Eden Park on Sunday.

Winger Adrien Plante, 28, is also set to make his debut for France, who have mainly relied on the squad that finished bottom of this year's Six Nations with Thierry Dusautoir to captain the team in place of injured lock Pascal Pape.

Experienced flyhalf Frederic Michalak has been dropped to the bench and Lopez will form a 24-year-old halfback combination with Machenaud who earned his first international cap last year and now has eight.

South Africa-born prop Daniel Kotze and lock Alexandre Franquart have also been named in the 23-man squad and should earn their first France caps.

Team: 15-Yoann Huget; 14-Adrien Plante, 13-Florian Fritz, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Maxime Medard; 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Maxime Machenaud; 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 6-Thierry Dusautoir; 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Sebastien Vahaamahina; 3-Luc Ducalcon, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Thomas Domingo

Replacements: 16-Guilhem Guirado, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Daniel Kotze, 19-Alexandre Flanquart, 20-Yannick Nyanga, 21-Jean-Marc Doussain, 22-Frederic Michalak, 23-Maxime Mermoz

