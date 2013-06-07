AUCKLAND, June 7 France must forget about New Zealand's formidable reputation and treat them like any other team if they are to have a chance of beating the World Cup winners in the first test at Eden Park on Saturday, said captain Thierry Dusautoir.

Like England's former World Cup winning coach Clive Woodward, who tried to get his players to forget the cultural and sporting mythology built around New Zealand rugby, France had worked to banish all thoughts about the All Blacks being on a different level, he added.

"Our main problem in France is that we are lost in admiration of the All Blacks," the quietly-spoken loose forward told reporters at the team's central Auckland hotel on Friday.

"The great part of our preparation is to think that it's a team like any other, so we have worked on that. I hope that we are going to think that and we will perform and play a great game tomorrow."

Games between the two sides have frequently been crowd pleasers.

While the All Blacks have won 38 of their 51 internationals against the European side, France have produced a number of high profile upsets, most notably in World Cups.

France also won their series 2-0 in New Zealand in 1994 with then winger, and now coach, Phillipe Saint-Andre sparking "the try from the end of the world".

The victory was the last that any side have achieved over the All Black on Eden Park, though Dusautoir almost inspired the French to an upset victory in the 2011 World Cup final before the All Blacks sneaked to an 8-7 win.

The captain said the venue was considered a special place for his side.

"For us, playing in New Zealand is already nice but playing at Eden Park is the best place for rugby in the world," Dusautoir said. "It is part of the legend for us.

"It is huge for us to be here and ... to play the All Blacks. When you are there it is like you are climbing Everest.

"Our coach won at Eden Park. I have played a final of a World Cup at Eden Park and I hope to experience a victory for once.

"I think this may be the last game there so I hope I will leave the pitch tomorrow with a big smile and a victorious feeling."

France will play three tests against the All Blacks, the second match on June 15 in Christchurch and the final test a week later at New Plymouth.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)