HAMILTON, June 23 New Zealand's 60-0 demolition of Ireland at Waikato Stadium on Saturday not only maintained their 107-year unbeaten record against the tourists, it showed the All Blacks are well on track in a rebuilding phase towards defending the World Cup in 2015.

The world champions scored nine tries in Hamilton in their record-breaking win, while test newcomers Sam Cane at flanker, lock Luke Romano and flyhalf Beauden Barrett all showed they were more than capable of stepping up to the international level.

Coupled with the superb play of flyhalf Aaron Cruden, who has now firmly cemented himself as Daniel Carter's natural successor, and of scrumhalf Aaron Smith, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was more than happy with the series.

"You have got to be happy. It's not too many days you get 60-0," Hansen said in a televised interview. "But we will keep our feet on the floor and stay humble, enjoy the moment for what it is ... and look to improve the next time we play."

Ireland, who have never beaten New Zealand, gave the All Blacks a major fright last week before losing 22-19 and after the world champions made six changes to their side, two things could have occurred in Hamilton on Saturday.

The first scenario was that Ireland could have stuck with the same formula and pushed for their first victory against the All Blacks since they began playing tests in 1905.

The second option was what many New Zealand fans call a 'blacklash'. And the world champions delivered.

They upped their intensity, smashed into the rucks, driving Irish attackers back of the ball, recycled their own ball quickly and their line defence was immaculate.

Unlike last week when Ireland's tacklers were able to attack the ball, the All Blacks managed to get their hands free numerous times and find runners off their shoulder.

None more so than Cruden, whose slender build belies his strength, with three majestic offloads when taking the ball to the line, setting up tries for Cane and for Sonny Bill Williams.

While he went off injured with what Hansen described as an "Achilles' tweak" during the first half, his replacement Barrett proved he was not overawed by his test debut as he calmly slotted into the pivotal flyhalf position, earning praise from captain Richie McCaw.

"You're always in danger once the score gets to that point that you throw the ball around more than you should but I was happy with the way Aaron and Beaudy played," McCaw said.

"We played ... territory but took the opportunities and getting that mix is important and that's what happened.

"They look like they have been there for a while (but) that's because of the hard work that everyone has put in, whether you're starting or on the bench everyone knows what they're doing and that's what happened."

That depth was evident with fresh wingers Ben Smith and Hosea Gear both scoring tries, while Liam Messam, who was not in the original squad for the series, and replacement flanker Adam Thomson both scored in the second half as New Zealand recorded their largest winning margin against Ireland.

The previous largest margin was 53 points, when the All Blacks won 59-6 in 1992. It was the third time in their 27 tests that the All Blacks have held Ireland scoreless.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)